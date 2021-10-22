Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.