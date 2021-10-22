Michael Fowler Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Stock

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) insider Michael Fowler purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$350,000.00 ($250,000.00).
Michael Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michael Fowler acquired 500,000 shares of Genesis Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).
Genesis Minerals Company Profile
