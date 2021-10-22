MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 67,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.