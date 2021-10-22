MetLife, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

MetLife has raised its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of MET opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

