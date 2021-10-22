Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Methanex posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $5,848,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Methanex by 80.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Methanex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

