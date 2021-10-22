Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

MESA stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $280.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

