Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Shares of EBSB stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $23.25. 8,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,918. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 605.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 409,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Meridian Bancorp worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

