MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 88.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MediWound by 47.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in MediWound by 198.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

