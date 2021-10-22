McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in McKesson by 1,166.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $207.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.90. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

