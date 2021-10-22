M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.88

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.88 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 173,936 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on SAA. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.60) price target on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.29 million and a P/E ratio of -71.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.88.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

