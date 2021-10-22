MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of MBIA worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 28.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 32.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBI stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $832.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.04. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.