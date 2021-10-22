Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.
Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.
See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.