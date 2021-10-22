Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $633,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

