Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Mattel updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Mattel stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 263,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,617. Mattel has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

