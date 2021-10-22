Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.24. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.67. 2,773,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.94. The firm has a market cap of $353.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,019,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,661 shares of company stock worth $209,709,416 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 54.0% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 9.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.