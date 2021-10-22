MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $126.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.46.
MTZ opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
