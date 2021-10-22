MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $126.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.46.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.