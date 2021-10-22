Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

MAS stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

