Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 261,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.83.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,013 shares of company stock worth $150,274. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

