Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in YETI were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in YETI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in YETI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in YETI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,641. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

