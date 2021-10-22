Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 460,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.50% of FibroGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 30.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 73,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $981.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

