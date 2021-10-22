Marshall Wace LLP Sells 267,487 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 267,487 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

