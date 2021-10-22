Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 60,885 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 363.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

SWKS opened at $166.97 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

