Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 294,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

AJRD opened at $44.25 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

