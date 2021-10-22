Marshall Wace LLP Invests $13.31 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 172,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

