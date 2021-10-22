Marshall Wace LLP Invests $11.91 Million in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 456,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6,799.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 84,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,988.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

