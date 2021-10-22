Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Floor & Decor worth $16,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

NYSE FND opened at $134.80 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $135.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

