Marshall Wace LLP Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Under Armour worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA opened at $20.93 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

