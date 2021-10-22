Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $516.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $518.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

