Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 4,109,589 Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,109,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 74.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 233,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 99,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

