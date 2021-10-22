Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 43,950 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.38% of Cardlytics worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 19,750 shares valued at $1,820,895. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

