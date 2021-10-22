Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 214,056 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 249.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Agora worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on API shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Agora stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02 and a beta of 0.21. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

