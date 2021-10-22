Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 179.60 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.88. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.