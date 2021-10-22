MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $410.73 on Friday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $396.17 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

