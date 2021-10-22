Mark Victor Edward Bartlett Sells 1,100,000 Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 307.50 ($4.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £634.98 million and a P/E ratio of 26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Strix Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 320.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

KETL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

