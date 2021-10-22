Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.74. 5,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,453,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

