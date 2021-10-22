Maple Price Tops $26.18 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $26.18 or 0.00043046 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $72.97 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00047149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.27 or 0.00212520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00104642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,790 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

