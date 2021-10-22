Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Mapfre stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

