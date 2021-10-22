MAP Protocol (MAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $26.68 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $37.49 million and $26.68 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00073241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00107038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,570.54 or 1.00392704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.79 or 0.06513636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021936 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

