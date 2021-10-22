Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OPA opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Magnum Opus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

