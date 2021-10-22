Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 727,220 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 727,220 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $112,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

