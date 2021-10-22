Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $98.48 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,398 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $98,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 585,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMX. Barclays increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

