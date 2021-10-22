Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.64% of CONMED worth $105,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

