Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,232,983 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 25,976.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232,983 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $117,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,081,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

