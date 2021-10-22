Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 160,517 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $95,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

