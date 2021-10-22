Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Research Coverage Started at Industrial Alliance Securities

Equities researchers at Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.