LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $425.71

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.71 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 475.48 ($6.21). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 459 ($6.00), with a volume of 91,736 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. The firm has a market cap of £482.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 425.71.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.