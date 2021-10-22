LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,197,000.

VSDA opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

