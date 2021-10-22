LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 464.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 51.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Argus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ opened at $467.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

