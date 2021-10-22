Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,372,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $227.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $227.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

