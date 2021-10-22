Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given robust Siding business prospect and favorable OSB prices. The company has been reaping the benefits of a solid U.S. residential market and robust repair and remodeling (R&R) activities. Also, strategic business transformation, effective cash management and inorganic moves are likely to boost performance in future. Yet, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns. The company expects OSB revenues to fall 10% sequentially. Earnings estimates for current year have moved south in the past seven days, reflecting analysts' concern on the future bottom-line potential.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.14.

NYSE LPX opened at $64.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

